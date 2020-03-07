|
Shirley Jean Spencer
Knoxville - Shirley Jean Spencer, age 81, passed away on March 6, 2020 at home in Knoxville after a long battle with cancer. She was an active member of the Laurel Church of Christ in Knoxville where she had taught Sunday School classes for children and where she had been active in a ministry for feeding the homeless. She was a graduate of Jackson High School, class of 1956. She was employed from time to time outside the home, but she always considered herself a homemaker, a profession which she pursued with great skill. Her most interesting job outside the home was a year working in the Church of Christ exhibit in the Knoxville Expo, 1982 World's Fair. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie Lou and Ray N. Pate of Jackson, TN. She leaves her husband, James A. Spencer and her daughters, Amy Elisabeth Spencer and Mary Ellen Spencer, all of Knoxville TN; her brother Jerry E. Pate ad his wife Vickie; and sister in law, Judy Thornhill and her husband, Joe, all of Jackson. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the Laurel Church of Christ, 3457 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 5:30 p.m. Interment will follow on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. in the Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020