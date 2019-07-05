Services
Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home
807 North Hays Avenue
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-7411
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
3701 Hillsboro Pike
Nashville, TN
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Rev. Shirley M. Williams


1937 - 2019
Rev. Shirley M. Williams Obituary
Rev. Shirley M. Williams

Bethel Springs - September 6, 1937 - June 26, 2019

Services for the Rev. Shirley M. Williams, age 81 will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 3:00 P.M., at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Nashville, Tennessee. The interment will be on Monday, at 2:00 P.M.,at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Reverend Shirley Williams joined the circle of ancestors on June 26, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 P.M. until time of service at Calvary United Methodist. There will be a final viewing on Monday, at 12 Noon at the Braden United Methodist Church.

Services entrusted by Ervin Funeral Home and Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home

(731) 427-7411
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 5, 2019
