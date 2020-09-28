Shirley Pearson



Jackson - Shirley Pearson age 91, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Elmcroft of Jackson, Tn. A Graveside Service will be conducted on 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Belleview Cemetery in Bells, TN with Bro. Dennis McMahan officiating.



She was born in Bells, TN on October 27, 1928 to the late Juluis Emmett Cozart and Euphie Etna Lillard Cozart. Mrs. Pearson was a member of the New Beginnings Baptist Church of Oakfield, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, John Harris Pearson; three brothers: Floyd Cozart, Howard Cozart, Gorden Cozart; and one sister: Merle Soloman.



She is survived by two sons: John Pearson (Caryl) of Port St. Lucie, FL and Jimmy Pearson (Jane) of Jackson, TN; one grandson: John Weasley Pearson (Janice) of Colleyville, TX; two step grandchildren: Chase Holifield and Abbey Holifield both of Jackson, TN; and leaves a legacy of one great-grandchild: Sarah Pearson of Colleyville, TX.



In lieu of flowers, the Pearson family requests that memorials be made to The Hope Center, 1981 Hollywood Dr., Jackson, TN 38305









