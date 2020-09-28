1/
Shirley Pearson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Pearson

Jackson - Shirley Pearson age 91, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Elmcroft of Jackson, Tn. A Graveside Service will be conducted on 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Belleview Cemetery in Bells, TN with Bro. Dennis McMahan officiating.

She was born in Bells, TN on October 27, 1928 to the late Juluis Emmett Cozart and Euphie Etna Lillard Cozart. Mrs. Pearson was a member of the New Beginnings Baptist Church of Oakfield, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, John Harris Pearson; three brothers: Floyd Cozart, Howard Cozart, Gorden Cozart; and one sister: Merle Soloman.

She is survived by two sons: John Pearson (Caryl) of Port St. Lucie, FL and Jimmy Pearson (Jane) of Jackson, TN; one grandson: John Weasley Pearson (Janice) of Colleyville, TX; two step grandchildren: Chase Holifield and Abbey Holifield both of Jackson, TN; and leaves a legacy of one great-grandchild: Sarah Pearson of Colleyville, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the Pearson family requests that memorials be made to The Hope Center, 1981 Hollywood Dr., Jackson, TN 38305




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Jackson Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved