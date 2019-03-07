Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Humboldt - Stacey Renee (Pedigo) Herndon, age 46, died tragically along with her husband Michael Edward Herndon on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 26, 2019, while walking on Gibson Cemetery Road.

Stacey was very passionate about life and never met a stranger. Her spirit brightened the lives of everyone she knew. She loved cosmetology and making others feel beautiful. She had a big heart and a laughter that was contagious.

She was a very proud loving mother to Hank, a devoted loving wife to Michael and a loyal friend to many. She was loved by all and will forever live in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by grandfather, Gerald Mobley of Gibson Wells, TN; father, Doug Sanford of Maggie Valley, NC, Mother, Joy Mobley of Gibson Wells, TN and grandmother, Nell Sanford of Gibson, TN.

She is survived by her son, Hank Pedigo of Humboldt, TN; a brother, Rocky Sanford of Maggie Valley, NC; an uncle, Gary Sanford of Savannah, TN; aunt, Ava Kent of Gibson, TN, as well as, several nieces, nephews and cousins

SERVICE: A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.

Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
