Stennis Ladell Lewis
Jackson - Stennis Ladell Lewis, 80 of Jackson passed away on August 27, 2019. Mr. Lewis was born on April 29, 1939 to the late Virgil T. and Pearlie Pruitte. He retired from Colonial Bread Company, a member at South Jackson Church of Christ, and an avid golfer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Other than his parents he was also preceded in death by one sister; Lorene Lewis and three brothers Ira Lewis, Ted Lewis and Robert Lewis.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Lewis, daughter; Trudy Lovell (Glenn) of Jackson; two grandchildren; Kim Howell (Jeremy) of Henderson, Brad Lovell (Trista) of Gadsden 8 great grandchildren; and 1 brother Troy Lewis of Alvin, TX.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 30, 2019