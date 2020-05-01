|
|
Stephanie Renee McMurry
Jackson - Funeral services for Mrs. Stephanie Reneé McMurry, age 59, will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Maple Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Beech Bluff, TN with Bro. Barry Scott officiating.
Mrs. McMurry passed away on April 28, 2020 in Jackson, TN. She was born on March 3, 1961, in Neumberg, Germany to the late Joseph William Straub and Barbara Jean Ivey. Mrs. McMurry is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Travis McMurry, Jr.; sister, Michell Kaylor; brother, John Straub.
Mrs. McMurry is survived by her son, Travis McMurry; daughter, Mallory McMurry; brother, Scott Straub; sister, Patty Throgmartin (Danny).
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2020