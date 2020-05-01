Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie McMurry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Renee McMurry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Renee McMurry Obituary
Stephanie Renee McMurry

Jackson - Funeral services for Mrs. Stephanie Reneé McMurry, age 59, will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Maple Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Beech Bluff, TN with Bro. Barry Scott officiating.

Mrs. McMurry passed away on April 28, 2020 in Jackson, TN. She was born on March 3, 1961, in Neumberg, Germany to the late Joseph William Straub and Barbara Jean Ivey. Mrs. McMurry is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Travis McMurry, Jr.; sister, Michell Kaylor; brother, John Straub.

Mrs. McMurry is survived by her son, Travis McMurry; daughter, Mallory McMurry; brother, Scott Straub; sister, Patty Throgmartin (Danny).
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -