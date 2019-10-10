Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reeds Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reeds Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Reeds Chapel
Lexington - Steve Burton, age 61, of Huron passed away Wednesdsay October 9,2019 at his home. He was the owner of M.S. Burton construction and was a developer. He is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Davis Burton, a daughter, Jenny Michelle (Scott) Diffee of Lexington, a son, Michael Shannon (Cindy) Burton of Henderson, a sister, Juanita Burns of Huron, a brother, David Burton of Huron, 8 grandchildren, Samantha Burton, Elizabeth Burton, Chloe Williams, Grace Williams, Hayden Diffee, Paige (Darion) Barber, Jesse Fisher, and Morgan (Kyle) Roach, and 2 great-grandchildren, Jaxon Richardson and Blaire Barber. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margie Wilson Grove and Tommy J. Burton, a sister Marilyn Kay Burton, and a brother, Tommy Joe Burton. Funeral services will be Friday October 11 at 1PM at Reeds Chapel with burial to follow in the Hare Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 2PM-9PM and Friday 10AM until service.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
