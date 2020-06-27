Steven Douglass Hinson
Steven Douglass Hinson

Lexington - Steven Douglass Hinson passed away on the evening of June 26, 2020 at the age of 64. He owned and operated Amerawear in Lexington, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Wayne and Nancy Hinson. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Scott Hinson of Lexington; his daughters, Carrie Hale (Jon) of Woodland, GA and Callie Hinson of Nashville, TN; his grandchildren who he adored more than life itself, Ella Pope Hale and William Porter Hale; brothers, David Hinson of Atlanta, GA and Jack Hinson (Jane) of Lexington. We love him and will miss him dearly. Steve loved duck hunting, riding his Harley, and playing golf with his friends. Steve loved his family and friends and it was evident by the outpouring of love and kindness shown during these difficult times. Funeral services will be on Monday, June 29 at 11AM at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with burial to follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be at Reed's Chapel on Sunday from 1PM-6PM and Monday from 9AM until service. The family request in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice. Due to the COVID-19 situation the family has request that all attendees wear a mask to the visitation and funeral.

Reed's Chapel

731-968-3643




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
