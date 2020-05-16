|
|
Steven Wayne Linton
Medon - Mr. Stephen Wayne Linton, age 66, passed away at home on May 15, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1953, in Jackson, TN to the late Cecil Ambrose Linton and Minni Elizabeth Fortman.
Mr. Linton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Linton; brothers, James Linton, Raymond Linton; sister, Alice Linton.
Mr. Linton is survived by his sister, Patsy Johnson (David).
A memorial service for Mr. Linton will be held at a later date.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 16 to May 18, 2020