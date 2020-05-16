Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Linton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Wayne Linton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Wayne Linton Obituary
Steven Wayne Linton

Medon - Mr. Stephen Wayne Linton, age 66, passed away at home on May 15, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1953, in Jackson, TN to the late Cecil Ambrose Linton and Minni Elizabeth Fortman.

Mr. Linton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Linton; brothers, James Linton, Raymond Linton; sister, Alice Linton.

Mr. Linton is survived by his sister, Patsy Johnson (David).

A memorial service for Mr. Linton will be held at a later date.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 16 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -