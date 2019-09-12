|
|
Sue Rea Carruth
Jackson - Sue Rea Carruth, age 84 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The Funeral Service is to be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1573 North Highland, Jackson. Reverend John White will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
A complete obituary is available on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 12, 2019