Sue Webb
Milan, TN - Sue Webb was born June 2, 1927 to Elihu & Carroll Baird. She was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church and a 1948 graduate of Milan High School. She worked at the Milan Shirt Factory and then along side her husband at Webb's Ace Hardware store in Milan.
Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband Willie Earl Webb, siblings Ollie Faye Baird & Jerry Baird and eldest son Michael T. (Mike) Webb (MHS Class of 76).
She is survived by a son Ed Webb (Vicki) of Milan, daughter-in-law Libby Webb of Jackson. Four grandchildren, Brian Webb Sr. (Michelle) of Humboldt, Autumn Webb, Keilee Webb & Michael Webb of Milan. One great grandson, Brian Michael Webb & one step great granddaughter Josie Anderson.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 pm at the Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Hopewell Cemetery near Medina. Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 6 - 8 pm and on Saturday from 12 - 2 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Milan, TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020