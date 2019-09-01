|
Susan Hays
Jackson - Susan W. Hays, age 73, and her husband, John E. McCutchen, both of Jackson were killed on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in a car accident on I-40 near Dickson, TN. Susan was born in San Antonio, Texas, and she lived in San Antonio, Mexico City, Mexico, and then moved to Memphis, Tennessee, during her high school years. She moved to Jackson, Tennessee, to attend Lambuth College.
Susan completed her undergraduate degree while her sons were in elementary school and went on to get her Law Degree from Memphis State University in 1982. She practiced with Rice & Rice Law Firm in Jackson before forming her own firm, and she maintained her solo law practice until her passing.
Her main passions were gardening and travel, and she met John McCutchen around 1996. Susan and John enjoyed traveling together to horse shows and barbecue cooking contests, and later to steak contests. She enjoyed spending weekends traveling throughout the Southeast with John, attending and judging in a variety of these contests, and getting to spend time with her friends.
Susan was very involved in the Rotary Youth Exchange program, and she was a past president of the Jackson Rotary club. She also participated in the ARISE2Read program for 2nd graders in Jackson for the last several years.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Henry C. Witte, and her mother, Helen H. Witte. She is survived by two sons and three stepdaughters: David (Tiffany) Hays of Jackson, Josiah, Emma Claire, Sophia; Michael (Sheryl) Hays of Phoenix, Jackson, Hudson; Amanda (Scott) Busby of Knoxville; Madaline McCutchen of Jackson; and Catherine Brown of Savannah. She is also survived by her sisters Anne and Barbara and her brother Steven.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10 am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jackson, followed by a Celebration of Life for Susan and John at St. Luke's at 11 am. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson with the colors presented by the National Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jackson, TN and to Rotary International.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 1, 2019