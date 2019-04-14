Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Watson Obituary
Susan Watson

Jackson - Susan Carol Watson, 64, died April 12, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the funeral home.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to the West Tn School for the Deaf, 100 Berryhill Dr. Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now