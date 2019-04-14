|
|
Susan Watson
Jackson - Susan Carol Watson, 64, died April 12, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.
The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the funeral home.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to the West Tn School for the Deaf, 100 Berryhill Dr. Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 14, 2019