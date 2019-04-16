|
Sybil Bess Peyton
Hartselle, AL -
Sybil Bess Peyton, age 93, passed away at her home in Hartselle, AL on April 13, 2019.
Mrs. Peyton was born October 4, 1925 in Lauderdale County, TN to the late James C. Arwood and Bessie Ballinger Arwood, but lived most of her life in Humboldt, TN. She was a graduate of Jackson High School and was retired from the Humboldt Board of Education. She was a member of First Baptist Church Humboldt.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peyton was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Peyton, her daughter Judi Diane Peyton, a brother Thurston Arwood and a sister, Mary Nelle Hinton.
She is survived by her son, Joe C. Peyton and wife Kathy of Hartselle, AL; grandchildren Andrew M. Peyton of Decatur, AL and Carrie Peyton Casey (Keith) of Birmingham, AL; five great-grandchildren, Warren Peyton and Julianna Peyton of Decatur, AL , Bailey Gilmore, Charlotte Gilmore, and Ashlynn Casey of Birmingham, AL.
The Family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Aspericare Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Peyton.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN at 1:00 pm
Lawrence Sorensen Funeral Home, in coordination with Peck Funeral Hope of Hartselle, AL, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 16, 2019