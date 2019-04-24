|
Tabitha Tallulah Cavaness
Alamo - Tabitha Tallulah Cavaness, 41 of Alamo, Tennessee died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the home of her parents in Dyersburg, TN.
Born Monday, March 20, 1978 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She held a Masters of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee and was a licensed Professional Engineer. She was the Director of Project Development for the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation. Mrs. Cavaness was a member of the Davidson Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services for Mrs. Cavaness will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Davidson Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Trenton, Tennessee. Officiating this service will be Rev. Corey Cummings. Interment will follow in the Davidson Chapel Cemetery in Trenton, Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 at Davidson Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, John Cavaness of Alamo, Tennessee; two sons, David Paul "Davy" Cavaness and John Willis "Will" Cavaness both of Alamo, Tennessee; her parents, Paul and Tammy Ward of Dyersburg, Tennessee; one brother, Jeremiah Ward (Leigh Ann) of Ripley, Tennessee and a special cousin, Heath Whitney of Friendship, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Mike Ward, Kenny Milan, Steven Crumley, Chris Lewellyng, Justin Ward, James Burns, Allen Burns and Mike Welch. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremiah Ward and Heath Whitney.
The family ask that memorial contributions be made to the Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box # 98160, Washington, D.C. 20090-8160 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
The family ask that memorial contributions be made to the Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box # 98160, Washington, D.C. 20090-8160 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 24, 2019