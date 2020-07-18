1/1
Talmadge Murl Kennon
Talmadge Murl Kennon

Saucier - Talmadge Murl Kennon, age 82, of Saucier, passed away on July 16, 2020.

He was born in Madison County Hospital in Jackson, TN on April 15, 1937. He was raised in Bemis, TN and joined the U.S. Army on May 25, 1955. Mr. Kennon married his wife Nelda on Nov. 16, 1958. Upon discharge from the Army, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958, from which he retired in 1975. After his active duty military career, he worked for the Veterans Administration for 20 years, retiring in 1996.

Mr. Kennon was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Kennon; his parents, Gerald and Fannie Mae Kennon; brothers, Farris G. Kennon and Larry E. Kennon; sisters, Sharon Plemons and Georgia Roe.

He is survived by his wife, Nelda E. Switzer Kennon; his son, Barry Kennon (Tina); daughter, Pamela Davis; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 10:30 a.m. For those that prefer to visit virtually, a livestream can be watched on his obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
