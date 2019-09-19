Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
Teresa Ann Jordan


1967 - 2019
Teresa Ann Jordan Obituary
Teresa Ann Jordan

Jackson - Teresa Ann Jordan, age 52, passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital surrounded by her family.

Teresa, also known as "Trouble", was born on August 17, 1967 in Jackson, TN, the daughter of George Lotman King and Alice Pearl Hutchingson. She was a graduate of West Tennessee Business College with Dean's Honors with an Associate's Degree for Administrative Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Jordan, and her father George King.

She was a mother to William Covie Garner III, Shea Andrew Garner (Teresa), Bobby Mark "Bubba" Jordan, Jr. all of Jackson, TN; grandmother to 11, Andrew Isaiah Garner, William Covie Garner IV, Bobby Mark Jordan III, Cameron Ladell Franklin, JadeLyn Marie Garner, Danika Faye Garner, Madison Tonya Jordan, Ny'vaiah Rain Garner, Remi Rose Jordan, Michael Cash Jordan, Phoenix Chance Garner; daughter to Alice Pearl Pollock; sister to Connie Tate; aunt to Christy Marie Hixon. She was a best friend to James Gray.

Memorial Services will be held at 12 PM. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A Smith and Sons Funeral home with Dignity Celebrant Shane Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home.

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
