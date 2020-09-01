Terry David Boyle
Jackson - Terry David Boyle, 64, died August 26, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
He was born January 13, 1956 in Guelph, Ontario Canada the son of the late Edward Louis Baker and Norma Jean Hutchinson. He was a registered nurse. He was an avid fisherman, loved crawfish boils, music and especially hockey.
Terry is survived by his wife Suisan Weinheimer Boyle, one son, Andrew Urban Weinheimer, one half-sister Bonnie Marshall, niece Cheyenne McCallum and two grandchildren, Lincoln and Winter.
SERVICES: The family will have a memorial visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00PM until 6:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Jackson Animal Care Center, 23 Pinnacle Dr., Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 38305.731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
.