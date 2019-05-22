|
|
Terry Francis Harris
Dallas - Funeral Services for Terry Francis Harris, age 66, will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, TN.
Mr Harris died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the North Texas VA Hospital in Dallas TX.
Visitation for Mr. Harris will begin Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Harris will lie in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Friday morning, May 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 22, 2019