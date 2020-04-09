|
|
Terry Ray Taylor
Jackson - Terry Taylor, 63 of Jackson, TN, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home after a long illness.
Terry was born on August 14, 1956 in Haywood County, Tn to the late Robert Taylor and Maggie Ruth Coffey.
Terry leaves to cherish 3 children, Terricia Hardin, Micheal Taylor(Elaine), Terry Taylor all of Jackson, TN.
Terry also leaves 3 siblings, Carolyn Simpson(Bill) of Pickerington, OH, Marilyn Taylor, of Nashville, TN, and Jerry Taylor (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA.
Terry also leaves (7) grandchildren, (2) great-grandchildren (1) Aunt, Dorothy Allen of Indianapolis, IN, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no homegoing service. A Memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
WE, the entire Taylor Family, wishes to express our appreciation to each and everyone for your phone calls, kind words, and love shown during this time, along with Mercer Brothers Funeral Home for excellent services.
THE FAMILY
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020