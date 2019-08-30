Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Presson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Wayne Presson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Wayne Presson Obituary
Terry Wayne Presson

Milan - Services for Terry Presson will be at 11:00 am Friday at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens with Bro. Dale Denning officiating.

Terry left us to be with Jesus on Tuesday. He was born in Jackson, TN. the son of Norman and Doris Presson who both preceded him in death. He worked among many friends at Delta Faucet in Jackson for 24 years. Prior to Delta Faucet he worked at Milan Arsenal. He is a member of Chapel Hill Baptist.

He leaves a wife, Margo and 2 children; Ashley Bartlett (Jason), John Presson (Becca Redman), and a brother; Ted Presson (Sandra). He also leaves a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Terry had a special love for people that have been so faithful during his illness. A very special thanks to all of you for holding our hands and hearts. The family request memorial contributions be sent to Chapel Hill Baptist Church, (Missions) in Milan,TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now