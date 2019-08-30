|
Terry Wayne Presson
Milan - Services for Terry Presson will be at 11:00 am Friday at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens with Bro. Dale Denning officiating.
Terry left us to be with Jesus on Tuesday. He was born in Jackson, TN. the son of Norman and Doris Presson who both preceded him in death. He worked among many friends at Delta Faucet in Jackson for 24 years. Prior to Delta Faucet he worked at Milan Arsenal. He is a member of Chapel Hill Baptist.
He leaves a wife, Margo and 2 children; Ashley Bartlett (Jason), John Presson (Becca Redman), and a brother; Ted Presson (Sandra). He also leaves a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Terry had a special love for people that have been so faithful during his illness. A very special thanks to all of you for holding our hands and hearts. The family request memorial contributions be sent to Chapel Hill Baptist Church, (Missions) in Milan,TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 30, 2019