Thelma Browning Denton



Jackson - Thelma Browning Denton, age 88 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Elmcroft-Heartland Village in Jackson.



She was born on July 20, 1930 in Hornbeak, TN to the late Dewey and Lucille Wilson Browning. She was a Librarian for the Fairfax County Library System in Fairfax County, VA. One of her proudest accomplishments was the establishment of a brand new library in Atlanta, GA. She was honored by the NAACP for her work with a young man of color at the library in Farfax, VA. She enjoyed gardening, interior decorating, and reading.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claudie Denton, Sr.; and two sisters, Mae and Ruth.



She is survived by her children, Claudie Denton, Jr. (Margie) of Culpeper, VA and Susan Denton Emory (Thomas M.) of Gloucester, VA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rudisill (Brandon) of New Point, VA, Thomas B. Emory of Gloucester, VA; Jonathan M. Denton of Springfield, IL, and Gregory G. Denton of Culpeper, VA; and three great grandchildren, Charlie, Jackson, and Aiden. She is also survived by her sister, Wilma Browning of Memphis.



The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation on Friday evening, May 24, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery, 512 Antioch Church Rd., Hornbeak, TN 38232.



George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555 Published in The Jackson Sun on May 23, 2019