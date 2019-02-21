|
|
Thelma Dorothy Dew
Jackson, TN - Memorial services for Mrs. Thelma Dorothy Dew, age 92, will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, February 22, 2019, in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Smith officiating.
Mrs. Dew passed away February 18, 2019, at Morningside Assisted Living. She was born August 22, 1926, in Newburgh, NY to the late Thomas and Alice Ferguson McGrath. She married Loice C. Dew on July 18, 1948 and they were married 67 years.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Loice C. Dew; brothers, Thomas McGrath, Jr. and David McGrath; sister, Anita Kulisek.
Surviving relatives include her son, Tommy Dew and wife Teresa; daughters, Jacque McClain and husband Nick, Amy Siler and husband Ted and Vicki Dew; brothers, George McGrath wife Erika and John McGrath wife Janice; sisters, Rose Culbert and Ruth Nedwetsky; grandchildren, Niki Stephens, Eric Hernandez, Tony McClain, Tomi Dew, and David Dew; great-grandchildren, Zuri Hunter, Carter Stephens, Lauren McClain, and Tad Dew.
Visitation for Mrs. Dew will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 1-3 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside of Jackson Assisted Living and Hospice of West Tennessee for their love and care.
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home
731-424-2424
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 21, 2019