Thelma Vails
Thelma Vails

Jackson - Thelma Jean Vails, age 77, died Monday, August 17, 2020 in Winona, MN after a brief illness. She was born in Madison County, TN the daughter of Edward and Willie Sue Graves Havner. She was retired as a production worker with Johnson Controls.

She was an avid reader and read many books over her lifetime.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Lisa Johnson of Winona, MN; one brother, Roger (Frances) Havner of Jackson, TN; one grandchild and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Helen Meek, Linda Sue Webster, and Betty Ann Maness; and one grandchild, Ashley Stansell.

Pallbearers to serve are Billy Maness, John Williams, Terry Webster, Chad Webster, Cody Caldwell, Johnny Graves, and honorary Larry Maness.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and service.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. with a funeral service following at 12 Noon with Lynn Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
