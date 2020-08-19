Theresa "Jackie" Dowd RheneyJackson - Theresa "Jackie" Dowd Rheney passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 93.Jackie was born in Augusta, GA to James E. Dowd and Nelle Dowd. After receiving a B.A. in Home Economics at the Georgia State College for Women, she spent her career as a Home Economics teacher. In 1950, she married Samuel Clarke Rheney, Sr. They were married for 54 years.Residing in Jackson, TN for more than six decades, she was an active member and volunteer for the Garden Club, Forest Heights United Methodist Church and Jackson First United Methodist Church. She is credited with founding the Forest Heights annual church bazaar and chaired the event for many years. A talented cook, she could often be found volunteering in the Jackson FUMC kitchen or RIFA.Jackie was also an avid sports fan and involved with local sports organizations. She and her husband, Sam, were golfers who enjoyed their membership in the West Tennessee Seniors Golf Association as well as the Jackson Country Club. She served as President of the Jackson Country Club Women's Golf Association and led the Booster Clubs at Tigrett Junior High School and Jackson Central-Merry High School.Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Jean Dowd and her brother Robert Dowd. She is survived by her sons, Clarke (Susan) Rheney of Greensboro, GA and Alan (Molly) Rheney of Jackson, TN, granddaughter Maggie Rheney of Memphis, TN and sister Gail (Dennie) Tuttle of Willard, OH.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church with Rev. Sky McCracken, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church and Rev. Dr. Paul Clayton, Former Pastor of First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation. Friend and loved ones are asked to gather prior to the service in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jackson First United Methodist Church at 200 S Church St Jackson, TN 38301 or Regional Inter-Faith Association (RIFA) at PO Box 2301 Jackson, TN 38302.George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555