Jackson - Thomas LaVerne Aud, a native of Daviess County, Kentucky, Born August 1st, 1946, Died November 26th, 2019 at his home in Jackson, TN. He earned degrees in Latin and Library Science, served in the U. S. Air Force as a Czech linguist, and as a public librarian in London, Kentucky and at the Jackson/Madison County Library for a total of 34 years. He worked as a library consultant, an adjunct professor for Jackson State Community College, Local Office Manager for the Census Bureau, Chairman of the Madison County Public Records Commission, and as the Madison County Archivist, while also serving on the Madison County Public Records Commission and on the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board.

He has written a non-fiction book about a local murder and bank robbery, co-authored a pictorial history book about Jackson and Madison County, and served as the editor of a genealogical quarterly. He has done extensive genealogical and historical research and enjoys local history and novels. He was an avid Kentucky fan and enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy.

He served on multiple committees at St. Mary's Catholic Church including St. Mary's School Board and St. Mary's Parish Council and in the Jackson Rotary Club, as past president and club secretary. He lived in Jackson, Tennessee, with his wife, Celeste, and has two children and three grandchildren.

Survived by: wife, Celeste Beattie Aud, children Angela Claire Aud Latham (John) of Greenville, KY, and Matthew Thomas (Melissa) of Jackson, TN. Grandchildren: Audrey Claire Latham, Amelia Estelle Latham, and Noel Thomas Aud, and three brothers Leon Aud of Owensboro, KY, Raymond Aud of Lansing, IL and Charles Aud of Ensor, KY

Preceded in Death by his parents Sylvester Leo Aud and Lattie Aud Payne, his brother William Aud and his sister Mary Sebree.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held on November 29th, 2019 from 9-11 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Jackson, TN with funeral services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jackson-Madison County Library Tennessee Room or St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
