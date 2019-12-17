|
|
Thomas Bond, Sr.
Denmark, TN - Thomas Wilmot Bond, Sr., age 98, of the Bond's Crossing community in Madison County, TN, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in his home. Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bond Cemetery in Denmark, TN. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 12:00 - 2:00 P.M. in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
Thomas was born on September 1, 1921, in Madison County, Tennessee. He proudly served his country in Europe during World War II as a technician for the 62nd General Hospital in the US Army. He attended the University of Tennessee Jr. College in Martin and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He received a Master's in Education from Memphis State.
After graduating from UTK, Thomas taught agriculture to WWII veterans before returning to Bond's Crossing. He was the Principal for 19 years at Holly Grove School in Haywood County. Later, he served as the County Executive Director of the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service in Madison County. In 2009, he was recognized as an inaugural honoree on the Madison County Agriculture Wall of Honor for his outstanding contribution towards enriching the lives of all through work in agriculture. He was a deacon at Woodland Baptist Church in Haywood County.
Thomas is preceded by his wife of 68 years, Sara Giles Bond, his parents, Floyd and Faustina Curlin Bond, and two brothers, Floyd A Bond, Jr., and Rex F. Bond. He is survived by his three sons and their wives: Wilmot and Dianne Bond of Bond's Crossing, Floyd and Corinna Bond of Franklin, TN, and David and Gaye Bond of Farragut, TN; his five grandchildren: Laura, Amy, Robert, Kelly, and Mackenzie; his great-granddaughter, Lily; and brother Garland F. Bond and his wife, Jan of Little Rock, AR.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bond Cemetery Trust, c/o Bob Bond, 5236 Brownsville Hwy., Denmark, TN 38391. Lea and Simmons Funeral Home 731-772-8880
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019