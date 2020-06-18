Thomas Clyde Jones
Thomas Clyde Jones

Milan, TN - Milan, TN. Tommy Jones, age 74, died peacefully at his home in Atwood, TN on June 16, 2020, after a battle with bone cancer. He was born January 9, 1946, to the late James F. Jones and Luna Maude Carter Jones, in Milan, TN. He graduated Milan High School in the class of 1964. For many years, Tommy was self employed at Jones Tool & Die and later retired from Windsor Forestry Tools in 2009.

Tommy is survived by wife Sarah Nelson Jones, the love of his life, who shared 54 wonderful years together, son, Cavin Thomas Jones, Nashville, TN. and many family members and friends. He loved to fish, hunt, hike, the ocean and anything outdoors. He lived a blessed life.

You did not have to be around Tommy long to know he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His Christian faith has always served as a resource for strength throughout his life. He has remained a dedicated member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church and served as a Deacon since 1981. For over 45 years he taught Sunday school to youth and part of those years he and Sarah taught children together, while also assuming multiple additional roles over the years. Some of his most special memories were made working alongside fellow Christians on mission trips to Mexico and Brazil and our trip to Israel in 2019.

Other than his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by two brothers, James Carter Jones, and Robert Lee Jones, and sister Mary Kathryn Rauchle.

The family would like to give special thanks to those that ministered with love to him during his cancer battle; Dr. David Portnoy, Dr. Patrick Toy, and Hospice of West Tennessee.

A celebration of life service will be held at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 76 Chapel Hill Road, Milan, TN on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Dale Denning and Rev. Mike Sellers officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time, practicing social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund, 76 Chapel Hill Road, Milan, TN. 38358 or to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
