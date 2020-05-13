|
|
Thomas Crow
Jackson - Thomas (Tommy) F. Crow, age 90, went home with the lord Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Memphis, TN. He was son of Henry and Laurice Winstead Crow in Jackson, TN. He was retired from Tennessee Department of Transportation as an Engineer Surveyor. He loved landscaping and gardening and was a member of South Jackson Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doris Warren Crow of Jackson, TN; three sons, Mark (Lisa) Crow of Humboldt, TN; Steve (Kathy) Crow of Jackson, TN; Scott (Linda) Crow of Ft. Smith, AR; one daughter, Kathy Jordan of Bells, TN; one stepdaughter, Lisa Thompson of Jackson, TN and one stepson, Allen (Selena) Thompson of Jackson, TN; four grandchild, five great-grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
There will be no services for Mr. Crow at this time but keep the family in your prayers.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 13 to May 15, 2020