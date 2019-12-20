|
|
Thomas E. Allen Jr
Thomas E. Allen Jr, age 76, of Cumming Georgia, passed away Dec 14, 2019. Grandson of former Jackson residents, Marlin and Leolah, son of Thomas Sr and Virginia. Attended Jackson High. Vietnam veteran from 1961-1965. Retired from Georgia Power Atlanta. Greatly loved by wife Sharon, daughter Lynda (husband Terry Cooksey, granddaughter Sarah) & son Kevin (wife Debra, granddaughters Kennedy & Grace), stepson Steve Lennen (wife Elizabeth, grandsons Jackson & Justin) & stepson Jason Lennen (grandchildren Austin & Savannah). Also survived by sister Kye Hughes (husband Ed, nephew Bill, niece Virginia Smith) & sister Carol Doane (husband Mike, niece Abby Fleming, nephew Eric), Uncle Jerry Ferguson, cousins Buster Ferguson, Toni Warren, Leanne Ferguson, Angel Williams, Jerry Gay, and Hillis Bass. Anticipated burial at end of April, in family plot at Hollywood Cemetery. Inquiries may be made at 404 966-5558 or xy [email protected]
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019