Thomas Harold Pinkley Sr.
Thomas Harold Pinkley, Sr.

Humboldt - Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held for Mr. Thomas Harold Pinkley, Sr., age 90.

Mr. Pinkley, a retired agent of State Farm Insurance, member of the Humboldt Lions Club, past member of the Humboldt School Board, Past President of the West TN Strawberry Festival, member and longtime deacon of The Church at Sugar Creek and member of the TN Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Group, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Regency Retirement Village in Jackson.

Mr. Pinkley is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Pinkley; two daughters, Pam Burleson and husband Johnny and Cathy Sloan and husband Kevin all of Jackson; a son, Thomas Harold Pinkley, Jr. and wife Joan of Nashville; a sister, Joyce Springer of Atwood; five grandchildren, Ben Burleson and wife Jenny, Luke Burleson and wife Savannah, Wilson Sloan and wife Morgan, Sam Sloan and Gracie Sloan; and six great grandchildren.

Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home

731-784-1414

www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN 38343
(731) 784-1414
