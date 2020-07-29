Thomas Lee OliverJackson - Thomas Lee Oliver, age 88 of Jackson, passed away on July 27, 2020 in Jackson.A native of Jackson, Thomas was a 1950 graduate of Jackson High School. His attended the University of Mississippi, and Tennessee Technology Institute (Tennessee Tech). He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.Thomas was a devoted son, husband, father and friend. On June 8, 1963, he married the love of his life, Virginia Ruth Gillenwater. They raised three children, Tommy, Liza and Suzanne. He loved to play golf, particularly with his regular group at the Jackson Golf and Country Club. He also loved solving the world's problems with his friends at Senator Carter's Coffee Club. As the grandfather to eight grandchildren, he enjoyed watching them on the field, court or stage as well as a great scoop of ice cream with them.Thomas worked as a manufacturers' representative throughout the Southeast for various manufacturers in the gift industry. He proudly served on the Board of Directors of Murray Guard, Inc. for more than fifty years. He was an active member of the Jackson Golf and Country Club. Thomas was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry and as an usher. He also was a member of All Saint's Anglican Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrel Lee Oliver and Mary McGill Oliver, brothers Albert and David. He leaves behind his wife, Ruth, son Thomas Lee, II (Denise) of Birmingham, Alabama, daughter Liza Gary (Chris) of Fayette, Alabama and daughter Suzanne Boyd of Jackson, Tennessee as well as eight grandchildren: Thomas Lee Oliver, III, Britney Oliver Barnes, Mattie McGill Boyd, Kalyn Boyd, JP Boyd, Clay Gary, Walt Gary and Miller Boyd.Funeral services for Thomas Oliver will be Saturday, August 1, 2020. A private interment will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Visitation will be at All Saint's Anglican Church, 212 McClellan Road, Jackson, Tennessee at 10 am followed by the funeral service at 11 am. Honorary Pallbearers are Thomas Lee 'Trey' Oliver, III, JP Boyd, Clay Gary, Walt Gary and Miller Boyd, members of Senator Carter's Coffee Club and members of the Murray Guard, Inc. Board of Directors.The family requests that memorials be made to All Saint's Anglican Church building fund, 212 McClellan Road, Jackson, Tennessee 38305.George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555