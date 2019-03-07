|
|
Tiffani Ellison Harris
Jackson - Funeral Services for Tiffani Ellison Harris, age 40, will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Liberty Magnet Technology High School. Burial will follow in Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church Cemetery.
Tiffani Ellison Harris was born on July 12, 1978 in Jackson, Tennessee. She unexpectedly departed this life in her sleep on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Jackson, Tennessee. She is the daughter of the late Robert Lindsey Ellison and Barbara Utley Ellison, both of Jackson, Tennessee. She was the 1996 Salutatorian of Southside High School, and she also attained degrees from UT Martin and Freed Hardeman University.
Tiffani leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Vincent Harris; daughter Karter Lindsey Harris; step-daughter, Mackenzie Harris; her mother, Barbara Ellison; brothers, Jarvis (Tracie) Neely, and Antwionne Tyson; two sisters, Sharvis Neely, and Vickie (Chester) Gillum; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation for Mrs.Harris will begin Friday morning, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Harris will lie-in-state on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at Liberty Magnet Technology High School from 9:30 AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 7, 2019