Timmy Alan Taylor
Bells, Tennessee - Timmy Alan Taylor, age 45 passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Brownsville Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. in the Brownsville Funeral Home. Alan was a dedicated father & farmer & loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Earl and Effie Mae Climer Taylor, one brother, Bobby Taylor and two uncles, Edward (Jean) Taylor and Lloyd Taylor. He is survived by his children, Carmen and Clay Taylor, one brother, Ken Taylor (Angela), one sister, Lisa Simpson (Keith), one uncle, Arthur (Dottie) Taylor and one aunt, Virginia Taylor, all of Bells, TN, cousins, Mike (Gina) Taylor, Brownsville, TN and John (Kim) Taylor, Jackson, TN and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Alton Williamson, 821 Providence Rd, Jackson, TN 38301 or the , 220 Great Circle Road, Suite 134, Nashville, TN 37228, Brownsville Funeral Home, 731-772-1551
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 22, 2019