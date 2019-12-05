Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memorial Gardens
Tommie Q. Jones

Tommie Q Jones

Jackson - Tommie Jones, age 90, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Pastor Clifford R. Walker, Sr. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
