Tommie Q Jones
Jackson - Tommie Jones, age 90, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Pastor Clifford R. Walker, Sr. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the service.
A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington/Facebook 731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019