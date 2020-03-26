|
Tommie Richardson
Jackson - Tommie died Wednesday March 25,2020 after a short illness. She was 88. She is survived by her son, Bill Richardson and wife Mitzi; daughter Kittye Richardson Norris and husband Dennis; and four grandchildren, Will Richardson, Rad Richardson, Alexandra Richardson and Patrick Richardson. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother, who was always there, never selfish and loved unconditionally. She was predeceased by her husband William Ralph (Bill) Richardson. They were married for 61 years.
Our mother was a graduate of Lambuth College and UTM, an accomplished teacher and school counselor at Alamo High School and Crockett Co. Schools for over 30 years. Tommie was instrumental in the smooth transition of the consolidation of Crockett County High Schools, very active in local and state education associations (holding office in both), published in the TN Teacher Magazine, and worked with the TN Department of Education to create standards for guidance programs used in the Career Ladder evaluations.
She loved her churches, Alamo First Baptist and Jackson First Baptist, and was an avid bridge player. Her family and many devoted friends will miss her.
ln light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
ln lieu of flowers, Tommie requested that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson, Tennessee, Alzheimer Foundation of America in memory of her late husband Bill Richardson or the .
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020