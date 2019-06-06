|
Tony Max Reasons
Medina - Tony Max Reasons of Medina/Humboldt, TN., passed away on May 30, 2019 at 76 years old in Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
Mr. Reasons was born September 2, 1942, to the late Mauldin and Annie Mae (Stanley) Reasons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy, Billy, and Bobby Reasons.
After graduating from Alamo High School, playing football running back varsity for 4 years, being awarded a football scholarship to Louisiana in 1960. However, Tony decided to join the U. S. Army becoming a Staff Sgt. E-5 Military Police in September 1960 to September 1963. After being Honorably Discharged, he went on to get a degree in Civil Engineering from U.T Knoxville in just three years; graduating in1966. He worked for T-Dot in Nashville and Jackson, TN. Years later, receiving a Traffic Engineering degree from Yale University; Tony went to Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida to be the City Engineer, overseeing the cities. Finally; again, years later he moved to Humboldt, TN. to start his own company Reasons Engineering and Associates. He worked for 40 plus years as a civil engineer and land surveyor, working until his death. Tony said that he would never retire, but always work until his death. Surviving relatives include wife, Charlotte Jo (Bizzell) Reasons; children, Kimberly Frerichs (Dr.R), Tony M. Reasons II (Haley), Leslie Moody (Greg), and Dana Reasons (their mother: Gloria Wedgeworth Reasons); Scott Reasons (Anna), and Jennifer Carter (Zac) (their mother: Marna Holbrook Reasons); grandchildren, Andrew Frerichs (son of Kim), Lyla and Jolie Reasons (daughters of Tony II), Caitlin Moody (daughter of Leslie), Ashley Reasons (daughter of Dana), Lucas and Kayla Reasons, Josh Young (children of Scott), and Rhowyn Carter (daughter of Jennifer); and brother, Terry Reasons (Betty).
The Reasons family will receive friends, other family members, business associates, etc. at Ronk Funeral Home in Alamo, TN. for visitation Friday, June, 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services to be conducted in Ronk Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday June 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with cremation to follow.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 6, 2019