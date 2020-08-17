1/
Vernon Lee Moss
Vernon Lee Moss

Beech Bluff - Vernon Lee Moss, age 72 of Beech Bluff, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Lexington, TN.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial following in Beech Bluff Cemetery.

A complete obituary is available online at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com.

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555






Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
7314275555
