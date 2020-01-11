Services
Jackson - Vickie Gaither Crawford, age 77, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Vickie was born in Jackson, Tennessee to the late Harold and Ruby Gaither. She attended Jackson High School, graduated from White Station High School in Memphis and received her Bachelor's Degree from Tennessee Tech. Vickie was a retired bookkeeper with LHC Group, formerly known as Extendicare Corporation. She was a member of First Baptist Church Jackson.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Gaither.

Vickie is survived by her son, Chuck (Michele) Crawford; two grandchildren, Leslie Riseman and Lindsay (Thomas) Barber; brother, Harold (Jacque) Gaither; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Visitation and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vickie's name to Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37411, www.hospiceofchattanooga.org; or Jackson Madison County Humane Society. 23 Pinnacle Drive, Jackson, TN 38301, www.jmchs.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
