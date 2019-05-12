|
|
"Budgy" Vinson Tyrone Davis
Jackson - "Budgy" Vinson Tyrone Davis passed away on May 4, 2019 at Decatur County Hospital at the age of 77.
Budgy was born on Nov. 29, 1941 in Bethel Springs, TN, graduated from Jackson High School in 1959, then went on to attend Lambuth University. He bravely served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Shortly after, he began working in production at Coca-Cola Bottling Works in Jackson, TN. He worked his way up to Office Manager, then Treasurer, then was promoted to Vice President/Treasurer. He retired from Coca-Cola in the late 1980's. He and his business partners, Tom Anderson, Larry Smith, Mike Smith & Steve Hamilton, then went on to develop two Varsity Market stores.
Budgy spent the majority of his retirement at his cabin on the Tennessee River where he could often be found on his boat with a fishing pole in hand.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Jr. Davis; mother, Byra Hardin Davis and brother, Cecil "Ronnie" Herron Davis. He is survived by his sister, Brenda Sue Keeton (Tony Keeton); brother, Kenneth Lamar Davis; his two daughters, Alicia Jo Baker (Billy Joe Baker) and Ashley Nicole Davis; his grandchildren, Brandon Scott Davis, Marshall Bailey Davis, Anna Elizabeth Baker, and Abi Tyson Webb, and nieces and nephews.
Following Budgy's instruction, his body has been donated to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center to benefit the future healthcare providers in the state of Tennessee. There will not be an immediate funeral, but a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America.
Please feel free to contact Alicia Baker at 731-847-0535 for more information.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 12, 2019