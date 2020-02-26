|
|
Violet Pope
Memphis - Violet McLemore Pope, age 98, passed away on February 21, 2020. She was preceded by her husband, Judge Leroy Pope, five sisters and one brother. Violet is survived by her children, Susan Smith, Steve Pope (Debbie), sister, Elizabeth McLemore Newman, three grandchildren, Shannon P. Shivers, Allison M. Guess and Stephen Pope, six great grandchildren. She was known as a great cook, a wonderful writer whose letters were cherished by all that received them. She was very active in the community and her church, where she was one of the founding members for over 60 years. Her big heart welcomed all and was known as a friend, mentor and mother and grandmother to all that knew her and her home was a sanctuary to all! Her main focus in Life was, family, faith and the willingness to do the right thing. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. The family will receive friends at Christ United Methodist Church from 11am to 12pm with a memorial service celebrating her Life to begin at 12pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2020 at 12pm at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, TN. Donations can be made to Christ Methodist Church Children's ministry or charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020