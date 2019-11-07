Services
Virgil McNeal "Mac" Michael

Jackson - Virgil McNeal "Mac" Michael, 77, died on November 4, 2019 at Brookdale Jackson Oaks after battling Alzheimer's for 5 years. Virgil was born on September 12, 1942 to Roy and Alline Michael (both deceased). He married Judy Kirk on his birthday in 1962. He worked hard for many years but if you asked him what his biggest accomplishment was, he'd say his family. His daughters paid this tribute, "He was our superhero, our provider, our example, our smile, and had the patience of Job. He had tremendous strength and loyalty like no other." Virgil is survived by his wife, Judy Michael, daughters; Jeannie Allen, Tess White, sons-in-law; Tim Allen, John White, grandchildren; Heather Staggs, Joshua Staggs, Gabriel White and Sarah Staggs. Sister, Cheryl Thomas, and a brother, Jerry Michael. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Minister, Gary Smalley officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service time at 3:00 pm. Visitation and service will be held at Arrington Funeral Directors.
