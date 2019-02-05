|
|
Virginia B. Johnson
Jackson - Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia B. Johnson, 102, will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 5th in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 am on Tuesday. She was born April 9, 1916 in Duckhill, MS, and was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Charles Whitley Johnson and her grandson, Charles H. Camp. Surviving are her two sons, Robert L. Camp and Charles H. Camp and his wife Patsy White Camp. She is also survived by her sister, Belle Butler of Nashville, TN; her granddaughters, Chris Camp Jablonske of Clarksville, TN and Charissa Camp of Memphis, TN. Other survivors are step-children, Jon Johnson, Nancy (Steve) Luckey, and step grandchildren, Missy (Seth) Tucker, Steven Luckey and one step great grandchild. Memorials are requested to , 326 Ellsworth Street, Memphis, TN 38111 or to a .
Pafford Funeral Home
731-968-2544
www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 5, 2019