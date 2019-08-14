Services
1934 - 2019
Virginia Ruth Alsup Kee Obituary
Virginia Ruth Alsup Kee

McKenzie - Funeral Services for Virginia Ruth Alsup Kee is Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at McKenzie Church of Christ. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until service time. All visitation for Mrs. Kee is at McKenzie Church of Christ. Internment is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery and Brother Gilbert Gough, Brother Terry Joe Kee and Brother John Forgy is the officiants.

Mrs. Kee, died at Paris Healthcare Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born January 10, 1934 in Newbern, to Joe Alsup and Dimple Mallard Nolen. Mrs. Kee was proudly the first registered dental assistant in the state of Tennessee and retired after thirty six years with Dr. N.J. Headden and was a member of McKenzie Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas A. Nolen, Jr., and a great-grandchild.

She is survived by her husband of sixty seven years Billy Joe Kee of McKenzie, two daughters Gloria (Bobby) Pate of McKenzie and Gina (Rick) Campbell of Paris, a son Terry Joe (Martha) Kee of Jonesboro, AR, two sisters Hilma Dinkins of McKenzie and Mary Ellen (Terry) Newson of Springville, two brothers Ronnie Nolen and Donald Nolen both of McKenzie, five grandchildren Emily (Clayton) Workman, Lara (Scottie) Blanchard, Kara Kee, Nicole (Marcus) Williamson and Jeremy Clark, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Brummitt -McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. If you need assistance please call 731-352-4848 or visit our website at

brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
