W. B. "BERNARD" MCKINNON
Henderson - William Bernard McKinnon age 90 passed away Sunday morning August 4, 2019 at his home, after a short illness.
He was born February 20, 1929 in Chester County, the son of the late Dossie Lee and Hester Frye McKinnon. His family similar to many families who lived in rural West Tennessee during the 1930's that struggled to farm and make a living from the land. After his father was struck by a car returning home during a dust storm, his mother was left with two boys to raise. They were one of the very fortunate who lived outside of town what had electricity at this time. Their father, before he passed away, had acquired a battery-powered generator that produced electricity for them to have lights at night.
After graduation from Chester County high school in 1947, he became a farmer raising corn, cotton, hogs, and later turning his attention to raising cattle. He was a farmer and loved the simple life of being in the hayfield or in the pasture tending his cattle. He was a true Southerner loving the great outdoors and loving all the beauty of nature.
In Corinth, Mississippi, on June 27, 1956 he married the love of his life, JoAn Cooper. They were blessed to be together sixty-one years before she passed away in 2017. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was elected to the Board of Directors for Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation where he proudly served for thirty-three years.
He was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church, which he attended all his adult life rarely missing a Sunday service. He loved music especially gospel music and loved to sing.
Mr. McKinnon is survived by two children: his daughter, Annette and her husband Ken Frye, and his son, Randy and his wife Sherrye McKinnon all of Henderson; two grandchildren, Emily Frye of Lexington, TN, Adam and his wife Megan Frye of Henderson; two great grandchildren, Tori Ann and Mary Quinn Frye. He is also survived by one brother, Roy Lee McKinnon and wife Doris; and several nieces and nephews, and also his family pet and companion (Red Heeler).
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Darrell McKinnon; his wife, JoAn, and a brother, James Lomar McKinnon.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church with Ken Frye officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and beginning at 10:00 AM on Wednesday at the church.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson
731-989-2421
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 6, 2019