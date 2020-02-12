|
W. Charles "Chuck" Story, MD
Jackson - Dr. William Charles "Chuck" Story, 91, was surrounded by loved ones as he passed from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior early Sunday morning, February 9, 2020. His beloved wife, Nancy, to whom he'd been married for over 66 years, preceded him almost five years to the day. He is survived by their seven children, 23 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Chuck was known to so many by various titles - Chuck, Charles, Charlie, Dad or Daddy, Pop, Buddy, Colonel, Dr. Story, Doc; and he sometimes referred to himself, in jest, as "grump." He loved well, and he was well loved.
Born March 15, 1928 in Amity, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Obadiah and Daisy Mae (Stroope) Story. Chuck grew up and lived in Amity, Arkadelphia, and North Little Rock. He met the love of his life, Nancy Carol Davis, while in high school in North Little Rock. Chuck and Nancy eloped in 1948, much to the chagrin of their parents, but all later agreed that it truly was a match made in heaven. Chuck served in the US Navy as a medical corpsman before attending the University of Arkansas as an undergraduate. After he graduated from the University of Arkansas medical school, Chuck joined the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1956 initially as a medical officer and later became a Flight Surgeon. Chuck logged time as a crew member flying a wide variety of USAF aircraft including the B-52, AC-119, O-2, F-111, and F-4 amongst others. Chuck flew combat forward air control missions over Viet Nam in the O-2 Skymaster. Chuck attained the rank of Colonel and commanded numerous USAF hospitals around the world.
Retiring from a distinguished and decorated Air Force career spanning nearly 30 years, Chuck joined The Jackson Clinic in 1978 and started the occupational health services there. During his 15 years with The Jackson Clinic, Dr. Story genuinely loved caring for his patients. He took time, listened well, and mentored patients, younger physicians, and many others. During his time at the Clinic, he also launched The Jackson Clinic's Convenient Care and served as the Clinic's Medical Director.
After retiring from The Jackson Clinic in 1993, he became a member of Gideons International and for many years serving alongside his fellow Gideons shared the Gospel and God's Word with countless others. For many years he and Nancy would review the obituaries in The Jackson Sun and write a personal note and send a Bible to each family who had lost a loved one.
Chuck was a member of Englewood Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was part of the Pastoral Care team. He was part of the Thursday morning Bible Study and cherished his brothers in Christ from so many different churches around Jackson. Until recently, he loved walking and sharing life with dear friends at The Lift. He was a wonderful story teller, an avid Bridge player, loved playing games of all types, travelling, fishing trips with family, music, art, learning, teaching, and loving others. He and Nancy cherished one another and their family and particularly loved hosting their entire extended family each year at Gulf Shores to celebrate life and one another together. Chuck was a delightful, generous, and wise man.
He survived by his children Elaine Amicone of Jackson; Sandy Sweesy (Ike) of Boise, Idaho; Becky Lawrence (Frank) of Lansing, Michigan; Bill Story (Janet) of Burke, Virginia; Jack Story (Mireya) of Dallas, Texas; Lynn Binkley (Rob) of Jackson; and Arthur Story (Tara) of Boise, Idaho. His grandchildren are Mike Amicone (Tamee) of Tupelo, Mississippi; Brian Amicone (Randi) of Alamo; Cristen Iris (Jim) of Boise; Laura Lim of Eagle, Idaho; Robert Sweesy (Tina) of Star, Idaho; Susan Houston of Phoenix, Arizona; Megan Colledge (Daryn) of Boise, Idaho; William Story III , Joshua Story, and Austin Story, all of Burke, Virginia; Chris Story of Oakland, California, Wil Story of Camp Pendleton, California, and Annie Story of Joseph, Oregon; Rachel Tilly (Nathan) of Jackson, Aubrey Binkley of Nashville, Tansil Kammerzell (Casey) of Hendersonville, Travis Binkley, Hayes Binkley and Tad Binkley, all of Jackson; and Sean Story, Samuel Story both of Richland, Mississippi, and Rebecca Story of Boise, and Ivan Fuentes (Maeva) of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by twenty great-grandchildren at last count and his sister-in-law-Mary Ann Dillaha (Ted) of Little Rock, Arkansas and his brother-in-law Charlie Jo "Chuck" Davis (Becky) of Mobile, Alabama, and several nieces and nephews. The Story family is deeply grateful for Chuck's caregivers Alex Thompson Booth, Sherry Briggs, Vivian Drain, Kendyl Hych, Mekia Marshall, and Thea Overton for their love and care for their Dad and for their family.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Chapel at Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, Tennessee. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson or Gideons International.
