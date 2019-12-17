Services
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
302 West Church Avenue
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-1110
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Spencer Obituary
Wayne Spencer

Jackson - Wayne L. Spencer, age 86, departed this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Jackson, Tennessee.He was born on May 11, 1933 to the late Herman Clay Spencer and Flossie Spencer in Medina, Tennessee.He is survived by the mother of his children, Wanda Spencer; son, Michael Spencer; daughter, Patricia Robertson (Dewey Tims); niece, Suzanne Thane; nephew, Jarrett Anderson; grandchildren, Christine Spencer, Michael A. Spencer and Christopher Robertson (Alli); one great grandchild, Paige Mariotti. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now