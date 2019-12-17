|
Wayne Spencer
Jackson - Wayne L. Spencer, age 86, departed this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Jackson, Tennessee.He was born on May 11, 1933 to the late Herman Clay Spencer and Flossie Spencer in Medina, Tennessee.He is survived by the mother of his children, Wanda Spencer; son, Michael Spencer; daughter, Patricia Robertson (Dewey Tims); niece, Suzanne Thane; nephew, Jarrett Anderson; grandchildren, Christine Spencer, Michael A. Spencer and Christopher Robertson (Alli); one great grandchild, Paige Mariotti. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019