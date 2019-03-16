Services
Poplar Heights Baptist
1980 Hollywood Dr
Jackson, TN 38305
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Poplar Heights Baptist Church
1980 Hollywood Dr.
Jackson, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Poplar Heights Baptist Church
1980 Hollywood Dr.
Jackson, TN
Jackson - Wayne, also known to family and friends as "Mr. B" or "Mr. Wayne", passed away at age 96 in Jackson, TN on March 10, 2019 following a very short illness.

Wayne was a highly decorated US Army Veteran with a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Combat Infantry Badge. A viewing will be held from 10a.m. to 1p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Poplar Heights Baptist Church at 1980 Hollywood Dr. in Jackson, TN 38305. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. A subsequent military interment will occur at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. See Legacy.com if you wish to leave thoughts or comments.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
