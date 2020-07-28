1/
Wells H. Kirby Jr.
Wells H. Kirby, Jr.

Huntsville, TX - Wells H. Kirby, Jr., age 85, died at his residence on July 25, 2020.

Formerly of Jackson, TN, Wells was married to Robie Kirby who survives.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with burial to follow in Chester County Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
