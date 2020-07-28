Wells H. Kirby, Jr.
Huntsville, TX - Wells H. Kirby, Jr., age 85, died at his residence on July 25, 2020.
Formerly of Jackson, TN, Wells was married to Robie Kirby who survives.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with burial to follow in Chester County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111