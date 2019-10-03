Services
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-3026
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
Wendell Foutch Obituary
Wendell Foutch

Medina TN - Funeral services for Mr. Wendell Foutch will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors. Visitation with the family will take place from 9 A.M. till service time on Friday.

Mr. Foutch, age 89, passed away surrounded by family and friends at the West TN State Veterans Home in Humboldt on Monday, September 30, 2019. Wendell was born in Madison County to the late Alma Luther and Lillian McKelvey Foutch. He grew up in the Friendship Community and attended the local schools before joining the Army. He served his country during the Korean War. Wendell married Robbie Parrish in 1958 and they have enjoyed 61 years together. He retired from the State of TN Highway Dept. then retired from owning/operating a small nursery business near Medina. Wendell was a member of Friendship and later Medina First Baptist Church.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, and great grand-daughter Ellie Foutch. He is survived by his wife, Robbie Foutch; son, Joey (Pam) Foutch; daughter, Jackie Smith; brother, Grady Foutch; sisters, Rachael Sanders and Ann Beavers; grandchildren, Chad (Kelia) Foutch, Rachel and Drew Smith; great-grandchildren, Layleigh and Lylah Foutch.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations to Hope Hill Cemetery, C/O Parrish Turner, 52 Hope Hill Road, Milan, TN 38358, or .
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
